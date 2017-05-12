Golf Central Blog

Patience, putting keys to Oosty's Sawgrass success

By

Rex Hoggard
May 12, 2017, 7:22 pm

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – In a half dozen starts Louis Oosthuizen knows the key to playing well at The Players is solid putting. Well, solid putting and a good amount of patience.

“You know, you can get one or two awkward bounces or lies and get a flier out of the rough and quickly make a big number, you know, double bogey, triple bogey, whatever it might be,” said Oosthuizen, who has made just a single bogey this week (on Thursday at No. 8). “That's where over the years you sort of learn to be patient around this golf course don't try the hero shot all the time.”

There were no “hero” shots on Friday at The Players, where the South African carded a 6-under 66 to take a share of the lead with Kyle Stanley at 9 under par.

The Players Championship: Articles, photos and videos

As for the putting, Oosthuizen certainly didn’t have a problem in that area, either, taking just 28 putts that covered 109 feet on Friday. It was the result of a singular focus heading into this week’s event.

“I've been working a little bit more on my putting at home in Palm Beach [Fla.], try and every day just do a bit of half an hour work when I can,” he said. “I think it's paid off. I'm rolling the ball really nicely and feel really confident on the greens.”

2017 The Players Championship, Louis Oosthuizen

Hoggard, a senior writer, covers the PGA Tour and appears on Golf Central and Morning Drive.

@RexHoggardGC

