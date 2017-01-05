Golf Central Blog

Perez can relate to Woods' injuries, sidelined 2016

By

Rex Hoggard
January 5, 2017, 8:24 pm

KAPALUA, Hawaii – Pat Perez knows something of perseverance having endured the strangest of seasons in 2016 that included shoulder surgery, seven months of rehabilitation and a victory in November at the OHL Classic.

So on Thursday at the SBS Tournament of Champions as he talked about his struggles and overcoming doubt and debilitating pain, it was no surprise the conversation turned to Tiger Woods, who announced this week he will return to the PGA Tour in three weeks at the Farmers Insurance Open.

“I know how hard it is to come back and this guy [Woods] has had three back, all his knee [surgeries], it will be interesting,” said Perez, who opened his year with a first-round 69 in Kapalua. “He’s had so much time off. I want to see him walk around Torrey. I didn’t think he was going to play [the Farmers Insurance Open]. I thought he would go for something easier walk-wise.”

Perez, who played junior golf growing up in southern California against Woods, said the rolling hills of the South Course at Torrey Pines are sure to test Woods’ back, which required multiple back procedures late in 2015 and forced him to miss all of last season.

“I hope he plays well, I’ve known the guy my whole life and he’s made us a lot of money,” Perez said. “What I don’t want to see is him struggle, because he won’t do it long. If he plays all five tournaments and misses all five cuts you won’t see him again. That’s just not in him.”

