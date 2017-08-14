PGA champ Thomas rises to No. 6 in latest OWGR

It should come as no surprise that a major championship lifted Justin Thomas to unprecedented heights in the latest Official World Golf Rankings.

Thomas jumped back into the top 10 for the first time since May with his two-shot win at the PGA Championship, rising from No. 14 to No. 6 in the world. It marks the highest-ever ranking for Thomas, who started the year ranked No. 22 and was 35th in October before the first of his four wins this season.

A T-2 finish moved Francesco Molinari up five spots from No. 21 to No. 16, while the same result boosted Louis Oosthuizen and Patrick Reed seven spots apiece to Nos. 20 and 21, respectively. Hideki Matsuyama edged back past Jordan Spieth at No. 2 after Matsuyama's T-5 finish and Spieth's T-28 result.

After earning the last spot in the field, Chris Stroud vaulted from No. 203 to No. 149 with a tie for ninth, while fellow opposite-field event winner Grayson Murray is up six spots to No. 85 despite stumbling down the stretch en route to a T-22 finish. Graham DeLaet's first top-10 finish since June helped the Canadian move from No. 117 to No. 91.

Dustin Johnson remains world No. 1 for another week, followed by Matsuyama, Spieth, Rory McIlroy and Sergio Garcia. Thomas clocks in at No. 6, with Sergio Garcia, Jason Day, Henrik Stenson and Rickie Fowler now rounding out the latest top 10.

With another majorless year in the books as he recovers from back surgery, an idle Tiger Woods fell 18 more spots to No. 1,087 in the latest rankings.