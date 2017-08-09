Golf Central Blog

PGA Championship likely to return to Quail Hollow

By

Nick Menta
August 9, 2017, 11:57 am

RSS

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Tournament play has yet to begin at the redesigned Quail Hollow, but the PGA of America is already anticipating the PGA Championship’s return.

Speaking in a pre-tournament news conference Wednesday, PGA of America CEO Pete Bevacqua said his organization “can't wait to get back here.”

“I think it's 100 percent in our plans to bring the PGA Championship back to Quail Hollow,” he added.

PGA Championship: Tee times | Full coverage

The PGA Championship is currently booked through 2023, but Quail Hollow figures to provide a suitable southern option for PGA officials given the major championship’s upcoming move to May and the potential loss of some northern venues.

As for what’s already on the club’s schedule, the PGA Tour’s Wells Fargo Championship will return to Quail Hollow in 2018 and ‘19, and the PGA of America is already coming back to host the Presidents Cup in 2021.

“I spoke to some city and state officials yesterday,” Bevacqua said. “We'll go through the week, we'll regroup with [Quail Hollow president] Johnny Harris and [general chair] Ralph Breeden and the membership, and at the appropriate time talk about next steps. But I think it's very safe to say that we very much want to come back.”

Future PGA Championship venues include Bellerive Country Club (2018), Bethpage Black (2019), TPC Harding Park (2020), Kiawah Island (2021), Trump National Bedminster (2022), Oak Hill Country Club (2023) and Southern Hills Country Club (TBD).

Article Tags: 

2017 PGA Championship, Pete Bevacqua, Quail Hollow Club, 2021 Presidents Cup

Nick Menta is an associate editor who writes and edits content for GolfChannel.com.

Read Bio |
@NickMentaGC

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
Ain't life grand? Spieth feeling no slam pressue
Woods to enter diversion program in October
Watch: McIlroy hits 3-wood, driver very, very far
99th PGA Championship: Wednesday
Winning PGA score? Close to even par, says Phil

Trending

'Paula was upset': Inkster on snubbing Solheim vets
Curry fires back at PGA Tour pro after Web debut
Hoffman talks caddie into shot: 'Tired of finishing 2nd'
Attorney: Woods won't attend impaired driving hearing
Korda withdraws from U.S. Solheim Cup team
Augusta National to buy land from Augusta CC
J. Korda to miss Solheim Cup with injury
Best of: Paula Creamer through the years
Positives and negatives of moving the PGA
Social Snapshots: August 2017
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.