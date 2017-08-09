PGA Championship likely to return to Quail Hollow

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Tournament play has yet to begin at the redesigned Quail Hollow, but the PGA of America is already anticipating the PGA Championship’s return.

Speaking in a pre-tournament news conference Wednesday, PGA of America CEO Pete Bevacqua said his organization “can't wait to get back here.”

“I think it's 100 percent in our plans to bring the PGA Championship back to Quail Hollow,” he added.

The PGA Championship is currently booked through 2023, but Quail Hollow figures to provide a suitable southern option for PGA officials given the major championship’s upcoming move to May and the potential loss of some northern venues.

As for what’s already on the club’s schedule, the PGA Tour’s Wells Fargo Championship will return to Quail Hollow in 2018 and ‘19, and the PGA of America is already coming back to host the Presidents Cup in 2021.

“I spoke to some city and state officials yesterday,” Bevacqua said. “We'll go through the week, we'll regroup with [Quail Hollow president] Johnny Harris and [general chair] Ralph Breeden and the membership, and at the appropriate time talk about next steps. But I think it's very safe to say that we very much want to come back.”

Future PGA Championship venues include Bellerive Country Club (2018), Bethpage Black (2019), TPC Harding Park (2020), Kiawah Island (2021), Trump National Bedminster (2022), Oak Hill Country Club (2023) and Southern Hills Country Club (TBD).