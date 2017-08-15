Golf Central Blog

PGA Tour releases fall portion of 2017-18 schedule

By

Will Gray
August 15, 2017, 10:04 am

The PGA Tour has officially released the fall portion of the 2017-18 schedule, a seven-week stretch that will feature eight official events including a new tournament in South Korea.

The new season will kick off Oct. 5 with the Safeway Open in Napa, Calif., just days after the conclusion of the Presidents Cup. The Sanderson Farms Championship will remain opposite the WGC-HSBC Champions, while the inaugural, 78-player CJ Cup at Nine Bridges has been added in between stops in Malaysia and China.

The Tour plans to announce the remainder of the schedule "at a later date." Here's a look at the fall portion, including three unofficial events in December:

Oct. 5-8: Safeway Open (Silverado Resort and Spa (North Course), Napa, Calif.)

Oct. 12-15: CIMB Classic (TPC Kuala Lumpur, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia)

Oct. 19-22: CJ Cup at Nine Bridges (Nine Bridges, Jeju Island, Korea)

Oct. 26-29: WGC-HSBC Champions (Sheshan International GC, Shanghai, China)

Oct. 26-29: Sanderson Farms Championship (CC of Jackson, Jackson, Miss.)

Nov. 2-5: Shriners Hospitals for Children Open (TPC Summerlin, Las Vegas, Nev.)

Nov. 9-12: OHL Classic at Mayakoba (El Camaleon GC, Playa del Carmen, Mexico)

Nov. 16-19: RSM Classic (Sea Island Resort, St. Simons Island, Ga.)

Nov. 30-Dec. 3: Hero World Challenge (unofficial) (Albany, New Providence, Bahamas)

Dec. 8-10: QBE Shootout (unofficial) (Tiburon Golf Club, Naples, Fla.)

Dec. 15-17: Father/Son Challenge (unofficial) (Ritz Carlton GC, Orlando, Fla.)

