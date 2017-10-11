Photo: Woods sporting 'TGR' clubs in golf bag

The golf world has seen two full swings from Tiger Woods in less than a week, and now we're getting a look at the equipment inside his bag.

While Woods was hitting balls alongside Kevin Chappell during a clinic at the Tiger Woods Invitational, Kevin Roman, the director of instruction at Monterrey Peninsula, snapped these shots of Woods' golf bag.

@GolfWRX Here is a look inside Tiger Woods bag. pic.twitter.com/H2uf3Vi8Ub — Kevin Roman (@kevinromangolf) October 10, 2017

The mixed set includes some older Nike wedges, two models of previously released TaylorMade irons - the Tour Preferred and PSi - and another batch of clubs marked by Woods' personal TGR logo, shown below.

Woods was the longtime face of Nike Golf before the company announced that it was transitioning out of the hard goods business last year. Thereafter, Woods reached agreements with TaylorMade and Bridgestone to play the former's woods, irons, and wedges, and the latter's golf balls.

In a release announcing its partnership with Woods back in January, TaylorMade said it was working with the 14-time major winner on a "personalized iron model that will make its debut in Tiger’s bag at a future date to be determined."