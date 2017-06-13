Golf Central Blog

Players: Bunkers will be extra hazardous

By

Ryan Lavner
June 13, 2017, 4:18 pm

RSS

ERIN, Wis. – Rickie Fowler is statistically the best bunker player on the PGA Tour, gets up and down about 75 percent of the time. Don’t expect that figure to be that high this week at Erin Hills, where the shape and sand have turned the bunkers into real hazards. 

“We’ve become accustomed to having a certain depth, sand and thickness in the bunkers,” Jason Day said, “and know that we can get to greens from the middle of the fairways or off to the side. But ultimately it’s a hazard, and that’s what they’re there for – for you not to be in there.”

Day said that players need to get “lucky” to draw a good lie in the bunkers. Some balls may wind up just outside the bunker, in a hole, because the eroded edges are rough and jagged. Some bunkers are only two feet wide, which could lead to some interesting angles and stances.

“The bunkering is quite severe,” Adam Scott said. “Everything is. It’s quite a severe piece of land, there’s a lot of undulation, and therefore it probably would have been impossible to put bunkers in that weren’t severe.”

U.S. Open: Tee times | Full coverage

Even more difficult than the shape might be the sand itself. Scott described it as “gravelly” and “gritty.” Not only do the small pebbles in the bunkers make clean contact tricky, but they also blend nicely into the greens and can kick putts off-line.

Because many of the greens at Erin Hills feature severe runoffs, with bunkers looming below the putting surface, players are bound to have a few adventures this week.

“If you can avoid them, it’s a good idea,” Scott said. “Ultimately everyone is going to take a trip in there at some point. But the general rule at the U.S. Open is not to risk too much to get out of trouble, just get out of trouble.”

Article Tags: 

2017 U.S. Open, Erin Hills, bunkers, Adam Scott, Jason Day

Lavner is a senior writer, covers the PGA Tour and is the website's college golf expert.

Read Bio |
@RyanLavnerGC

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
Latest USGA quandary: Fuming over fescue
Are you kidding me? Rory not happy fescue being cut
'Home game' for Stricker exciting and overwhelming
'Bones' shows up for Mickelson at Erin Hills
DJ, Paulina welcome baby boy before U.S. Open

Trending

Na gets rough: Blasts U.S. Open fescue
Player fires back at RTJ for 'showboater' comments
Phil on U.S. Open: 'I need a four-hour delay'
Mickelson 'shook' by final-round leaderboard glance
Where is Westwood? Lee lost in Erin Hills rough
Love III caddieing for son, Dru, at U.S. Open
Randall's Rant: Ultimate risk/reward for Davis
Best of: Daniel Berger and Victoria Slater
Na psyching self out with video rant on fescue?
Social Snapshots: June 2017
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.