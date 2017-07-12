Podcast: Miller, Faldo preview The Open

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.
RSS
Johnny Miller and Nick Faldo preview the 146th edition of The Open, which will be played at Royal Birkdale.
Contributions from writers and editors on the Golf Channel Digital team.
Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.
Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.
Easily book tee times on the go.
Copyright © 1996-2017 Golf Channel, All Rights Reserved.