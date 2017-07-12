Golf Central Blog

Podcast: Miller, Faldo preview The Open

Golf Channel Digital
July 12, 2017, 4:41 pm

Johnny Miller and Nick Faldo preview the 146th edition of The Open, which will be played at Royal Birkdale.

The Open 2017, Johnny Miller, Nick Faldo

