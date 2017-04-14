Poulter in good shape at RBC with card on the line

Ian Poulter has two starts to earn around $145,000 in order to keep his PGA Tour card.

Poulter could lock that up this week if he continues to play the way he has through two rounds of the RBC Heritage.

The 41-year-old Englishman has shot 66-68 at Harbour Town and stands at 8 under par, two off the early lead on Friday. He had five birdies and two bogeys in the second round. While the score wasn’t as low as in Round 1, the ball-striking was better.

RBC Heritage: Articles, photos and videos

“[T]he golf was good. I played real solid,” Poulter said following his round. “Happy with my game. Happy with everything I'm doing.”

Poulter took time off last season to rest an arthritic right foot. He was granted a major medical extension and needed to make $347,634 – or 218 FedEx Cup points – in 10 events to retain his card. That, combined with what he earned prior to his leave, would match No. 125 on both lists.

He has played eight events thus far and needs $144,669 – or 117 FEC points – over this week and next week’s Valero Texas Open.

“I'm playing golf like I really don't care, to be honest. I've had to work a lot on clearing everything out of my mind to go and play golf. And that's obviously what I needed to do to play some good golf. And I'm not thinking about it. I'm trying not to think about it,” Poulter said.

“I don't care. Life's good. What have I got to moan about? Go and play golf like you want to go and enjoy the game of golf and good things will happen.”

Poulter has made five of eight cuts this season, with one finish inside the top 35.