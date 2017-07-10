Rahm back inside OWGR top 10 after Irish Open win

After cruising to a six-shot win at the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open, Jon Rahm reached unprecedented heights in the Official World Golf Ranking.

The Spaniard's second career victory vaulted him three spots in the latest rankings, up to No. 8 in the world. It's a new career high for Rahm, who had previously reached No. 9 after a runner-up finish at the Dean & DeLuca Invitational in May. It continues a remarkable ascent for the 22-year-old, who turned pro a little over a year ago and began the year ranked No. 137.

Matthew Southgate went from No. 311 to No. 161 with his T-2 finish at Portstewart, while fellow runner-up Richie Ramsay rose from No. 341 to No. 170.

Xander Schauffele also reached a new career high after his first victory at The Greenbrier Classic. Schauffele jumped 77 spots to No. 82 in the world after his one-shot win on The Old White TPC, while runner-up Robert Streb went from No. 199 to No. 134. Jamie Lovemark, who tied for third in West Virginia, went from 98th to 84th.

With several top players preparing for The Open, it was a relatively quiet week in the rankings, as there were only two changes among the top 50 that included a jump of more than one spot: Rahm's rise and that of Francesco Molinari, who went from 19th to 17th after a T-38 in Northern Ireland.

Dustin Johnson tops the world rankings for another week, followed by Hideki Matsuyama, Jordan Spieth, Rory McIlroy and Sergio Garcia. Jason Day remains No. 6, while Henrik Stenson, Rahm, Alex Noren and Rickie Fowler round out the top 10.

Out indefinitely following back fusion surgery, Tiger Woods fell 17 spots to No. 987 in the latest rankings.