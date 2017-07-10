Rahm behind only DJ among Open betting favorites

After a convincing win at the DDF Irish Open, Jon Rahm has only one name ahead of his among the betting favorites for The Open.

Rahm cruised to a six-shot win at Portstewart Golf Club, an effort that helped his odds plummet from 25/1 to 12/1 over the course of a week at the Westgate Las Vegas Superbook. He is now even with Jordan Spieth, who won the Travelers Championship last month, and behind only Dustin Johnson who remains a 10/1 favorite.

Rahm tied for 59th in his Open debut last year at Royal Troon, and finished T-27 at the Masters this year before missing the cut at Erin Hills.

Here's a look at the betting odds for several contenders, with the first round at Royal Birkdale now only 10 days away:

10/1: Dustin Johnson

12/1: Jon Rahm, Jordan Spieth

15/1: Rory McIlroy, Sergio Garcia, Justin Rose, Rickie Fowler

20/1: Jason Day, Hideki Matsuyama, Tommy Fleetwood

25/1: Henrik Stenson

30/1: Phil Mickelson, Adam Scott, Brooks Koepka, Paul Casey

40/1: Justin Thomas, Louis Oosthuizen, Thomas Pieters, Branden Grace, Alex Noren

50/1: Patrick Reed

60/1: Martin Kaymer, Shane Lowry, Brandt Snedeker, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Daniel Berger, Lee Westwood, Tyrrell Hatton, Marc Leishman

80/1: Ian Poulter, Francesco Molinari, Zach Johnson, Matt Kuchar, Charl Schwartzel

100/1: Chris Wood, Jason Dufner, Rafael Cabrera-Bello, Bernd Wiesberger