Rahm posts 68-72 to remain in The Players mix

By

Rex Hoggard
May 12, 2017, 2:07 pm

Jon Rahm

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – At this time last year Jon Rahm was preparing for the NCAA Regional tournament in his last season at Arizona State, but that’s not to say he wasn’t watching the PGA Tour’s marquee event.

“I watched it on TV. I love watching golf on TV,” he said on Friday at The Players.

He watched and apparently learned, because in his first start at TPC Sawgrass Rahm is in prime position heading into the weekend following a second-round 72 that left him tied for seventh at 4 under par.

The Spaniard teed off early on Day 2 and quickly moved up the leaderboard with birdies at two of his first three holes. Although he wasn’t perfect, he bogeyed Nos. 5, 8, 15 and 17, he scrambled for birdie at his last hole to stay within a stroke of the lead.

Not bad for a first-timer on a course made even more difficult by swirling winds and new greens.

“It is very tough. I'm playing some of my best golf and I'm only 4 under par,” Rahm said. “When you have the best players in the world and the cut is over par it shows that the golf course is very tough.”

Hoggard, a senior writer, covers the PGA Tour and appears on Golf Central and Morning Drive.

