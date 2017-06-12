Golf Central Blog

Rahm 'learned' to stay aggressive after first U.S. Open

By

Rex Hoggard
June 12, 2017, 6:37 pm

RSS

ERIN, Wis. – Last year’s U.S. Open didn’t exactly start out as planned for Jon Rahm, with the Spaniard making a triple bogey-7 at the third hole and a double bogey-7 at No. 4 on his way to an opening 76.

But as Rahm prepared for this week’s U.S. Open, the memories of last year’s championship came flooding back with an optimistic smile.

“I thought I played a great U.S. Open,” he recalled on Monday at Erin Hills. “In three rounds, I shot 1 over, besides the first one, my first U.S. Open is not going to be that good. But I'm just happy to make the cut and gave myself a chance to finish best amateur.”

Rahm made the cut at Oakmont, following his opening round with cards of 69-72-70, and took the medal for low amateur. More importantly, as he prepares for this week’s U.S. Open he learned a valuable lesson.

U.S. Open: Tee times | Full coverage

“I learned. I think I teed off a little too on the defensive side,” he said. “I tried to respect the golf course too much and not play as aggressive as I did.”

Rahm has forged an impressive first year on the PGA Tour thanks to that aggressive mindset. In his next start after the ’16 U.S. Open, he tied for third at the Quicken Loans National and was runner-up two weeks later at the Canadian Open.

So far this season, he’s won the Farmers Insurance Open and finished runner-up twice, including three weeks ago at the Dean & DeLuca Invitational, all with an aggressive mind set that will make him one of the favorites this week at Erin Hills.

Article Tags: 

Jon Rahm, 2017 U.S. Open

Hoggard, a senior writer, covers the PGA Tour and appears on Golf Central and Morning Drive.

Read Bio |
@RexHoggardGC

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
Erin Hills: Enticing, but deadly
Obsession: The wild story behind Erin Hills
Randall's Rant: Ultimate risk/reward for Davis
Rosaforte: Na wasn't dissing Erin Hills with video
Monday Scramble: Major competition at Erin Hills

Trending

Na gets rough: Blasts U.S. Open fescue
Phil on U.S. Open: 'I need a four-hour delay'
Mickelson 'shook' by final-round leaderboard glance
Love III caddieing for son, Dru, at U.S. Open
Best of: Daniel Berger and Victoria Slater
Na psyching self out with video rant on fescue?
New report: Woods told officers he was taking Xanax
De La Hoya: Here's how Trump cheats at golf; Trump responds
Randall's Rant: Ultimate risk/reward for Davis
Playoff win lifts Jutanugarn to No. 1
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.