Rahm on putt for playoff: 'I looked up'

FORT WORTH, Texas – If you learn more about a player in defeat than you do in victory, Jon Rahm’s demeanor was telling on Sunday following the final round of the Dean & DeLuca Invitational.

Just moments after failing to convert a 12-footer for birdie at the 72nd hole that would have forced extra holes against Kevin Kisner, Rahm was asked about the missed opportunity.

“Doesn’t matter,” he said. “I pulled it. I looked up and I pulled it.”

Don’t confuse desire with petulance, however. In his first season on the PGA Tour, the Spaniard has proven to be a singular talent with seven top-10 finishes and a victory earlier this year at the Farmers Insurance Open. He’s also proven to be a quick learner.

If the 22-year-old, who admits he’s an emotional player, didn’t exactly take the long view just moments after finishing his round that should be neither a surprise nor a concern considering what he’s already accomplished in his brief career.

“I’ve been coming close. Last time I was in contention I wasn't hitting it close enough; today I absolutely striped the whole back nine,” said Rahm, who closed with a 66.