Rahm shoots back-nine 30 for first Tour win

The Farmers Insurance Open was anyone's game coming down the stretch - that is, until Jon Rahm reached up and grabbed the trophy with both hands. Here's how things ended up at Torrey Pines, where Rahm eagled the final hole for his first career victory:

Leaderboard: Jon Rahm (-13), C.T. Pan (-10), Charles Howell III (-10), Pat Perez (-9), Tony Finau (-9), Justin Rose (-9), Keegan Bradley (-9)

What it means: This time last year, Rahm was still finishing up a stellar amateur career at Arizona State. But in just his 12th start as a professional, the 22-year-old tore up the inward half on the South Course, carding a pair of eagles to leave a jam-packed leaderboard in his dust. It marks his PGA Tour breakthrough, earns him a trip to the Masters and signals him as yet another star to watch in the ever-growing crop of young talent.

Round of the day: Rahm started the day three shots off the lead, and he was still an afterthought with eight holes to play. But the Spaniard birdied No. 11, eagled the par-5 13th and then closed out his round by stuffing his approach on No. 17 and then curling in a dramatic eagle putt from the back of the final green. It added up to a 7-under 65 and marked Rahm's lowest score of the week by four shots.

Best of the rest: Bradley hasn't won since 2012, but he gave himself a chance coming down the stretch after shooting a 5-under 67 that was highlighted by a hole-out eagle on the par-4 14th. Bradley made five birdies in addition to the holed approach to go against two bogeys, and he leaves San Diego with his third top-10 finish of the young season.

Biggest disappointment: Brandt Snedeker was looking to join Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson as the only three-time champions at Torrey Pines, but he wasn't able to muster any momentum en route to a 1-over 73. As Rahm and others surged up the leaderboard, the defending champ stalled out after costly bogeys on Nos. 12 and 15 to finish T-9.

Shot of the day: Rahm was already in good position after reaching the final green in two shots, but the 60-foot putt he faced down a slick slope could have easily rolled into the lake that fronts the putting surface. Rather than just cozy it up, Rahm watched as the ball trickled down the hill and dropped in for a closing eagle that sealed the tournament.