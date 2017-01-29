Rahm's schedule getting a major overhaul

SAN DIEGO – Jon Rahm’s head was spinning as he tried to digest everything that will come with his victory Sunday at the Farmers Insurance Open.

The 22-year-old Spaniard wasn’t sure exactly how his schedule was going to change, but he likes his new options.

“Up until now, all we knew was up until the Genesis Open,” Rahm said. “Truly, I was a complete blank after February.”

Now’s there’s The Players Championship, World Golf Championship events, the FedEx Cup events and all the majors to play, including the Masters.

“To be able to tee it up at Augusta is an incredible feeling,” Rahm said. “I’ve never played Augusta. I’ve never been there, but I’ve watched so many golf videos and major videos that I probably know what I’m going to hit on each hole before I show up. The only difference is knowing the slopes on the greens.”

But Rahm says he will probably be more excited playing the British Open at Royal Birkdale.

“As a European, I like the British Open a little more,” he said.