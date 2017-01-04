Golf Central Blog

Reed wants to tap into Ryder Cup 'crazy' at majors

Jay Coffin
January 4, 2017

KAPALUA, Hawaii – Patrick Reed was asked to describe himself at the Ryder Cup in just one word.

“Crazy,” he said Wednesday at Kapalua on the eve of the SBS Tournament of Champions. But he couldn’t stop there. “Just passionate.”

“It just brings out the beast in me,” he said. “I just come out and it doesn’t matter. Everyone just knows, and all the guys know, they are like, ‘all right, he’s going to do his own thing when he gets to the golf course. He’s going to probably pop his headphones. If it’s 20 degrees outside, he’ll be in a short-sleeved shirt and we’ll all think he’s crazy, but he is crazy. He’s going to go out and he’s going to take on the world, literally.’”

But the million-dollar question for Reed has been similar for a couple years now. How can he bottle some of that Ryder Cup passion and use it to win a major championship? So far, he’s played in 12 majors and has missed three cuts and hasn’t recorded a top-10 finish. For a man ranked No. 8 in the world with five-career PGA Tour wins, his major performance is a huge blemish.

“I’m working on it,” Reed said. “It’s something that you just have to somehow tap into the right mindset and the right part of your mind. I’ve been experimenting with things at home with my coach and stuff on how to try and get into that mindset. Tiger obviously knows how to do it.

“It’s hard to do…. But yeah, it’s something that can be done. You just have to figure out how to do it.”

Patrick Reed

