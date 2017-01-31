Remember when: Fans move Tiger's boulder

Tiger Woods isn't competing in this year's Waste Management Phoenix Open, but TPC Scottsdale is the site of some of his most memorable and infamous moments.

There was the yip-filled second-round 82 two years ago, his worst-ever score as a professional (until he shot 85 in the third round of that year's Memorial). There was also his raise-the-roof hole-in-one in 1997.

In between those lows and highs was the boulder incident in 1999. Tiger's tee shot on the par-5 13th in the final round came to rest behind a giant rock, and with the help of a few friends Woods was able to play his next shot without a drop. Tiger, speaking at last year's pre-tournament news conference, takes us back.