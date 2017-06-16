Remember when: Tiger wins 14th major over Mediate

It was June 16, 2008 that Tiger Woods defeated Rocco Mediate in sudden death to win his 14th - and possibly final - major championship. Woods and Mediate finished regulation in the U.S. Open at Torrey Pines at 1 under par, and then battled over 19 holes on the following Monday.

Here's a look at the epic Woods putt that forced the playoff.

And action from that fifth and final day.

Mediate also discussed what it was like to compete head-to-head against Woods and a bit of disappointment in the aftermath.

And click here to take a look at a gallery of Woods' career performance in the majors.