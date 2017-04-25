Report: McIlroy heads for Caribbean honeymoon

After a lavish wedding over the weekend, Rory McIlroy and his new bride are off to soak up some sun.

McIlroy and Erica Stoll were married Saturday in a private ceremony at Ashford Castle in Ireland. According to a report from the Irish Sun, the two then flew to the Caribbean to start their honeymoon on a private island in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Canouan Island, which is largely owned by Irish billionaire Dermot Desmond, features its own private golf course and reportedly fetches nearly $15,000 per night.

It's just the start of an extended tropical stay for the newlyweds, one that is reportedly expected to last 10 days. The two are also expected to make visits to Barbados and the Turks and Caicos among other possible destinations before returning home.

McIlroy will make his first competitive start as a married man at the Players Championship, which begins May 11.