Romo closes triple-triple at Western Amateur

Sevens: Good in football; bad in golf.

Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo closed with a pair of 7s in the opening round of the Western Amateur and was tied for 147th out of the 156-man field.

Romo finished with a 9-over 80 at Skokie Country Club in Glencoe, Ill. He was 4 over through his first 12 holes, before back-to-back birdies on Nos. 13 and 14.

But following a bogey at the 16th, Romo finished triple bogey-triple bogey. He did, however, finish ahead of Tianlang Guan, the former 14-year-old who competed in the Masters.

Dawson Armstrong, the 2015 champion, and Collin Morikawa, the 2013 Western Junior champion and the No. 2-ranked amateur in the world, shared the Day 1 lead with a pair of 5-under 66s.