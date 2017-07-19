Rory puts 98 percent of putting blame on himself

SOUTHPORT, England – Prior to the third round of last month’s Travelers Championship Rory McIlroy spent nearly two hours experimenting with five different putters before settling on a different model then the one he started the week with.

A day later, McIlroy tried another type of putter all in an attempt to reverse his fortunes on the greens this season.

After a few weeks of trial and error, McIlroy said on Wednesday at The Open that he has settled on that same model, TaylorMade’s Tour Proto TP Collection Juno, to use at this week’s Open Championship.

“I went through a few putters a couple of weeks ago I think in Connecticut, and feel that I've landed on one that I like and I'm comfortable with,” he said. “At the end of the day the putter is only 2 percent of what it is; 98 percent is the guy that's holding it.”

The Northern Irishman said he’s been focused the last few weeks on keeping the technical part of his putting stroke off the course and just focusing on his target.

“I feel like there's a little more flow to my putting than there might have been a few weeks ago,” said McIlroy, who is 100th on the PGA Tour this season in strokes-gained putting.