Golf Central Blog

'Rusty' Mickelson shoots 66 at CareerBuilder

By

Ryan Reiterman
January 20, 2017, 6:41 pm

RSS

Coming off two sports hernia surgeries, Phil Mickelson didn't know what to expect in his first start of 2017 at the CareerBuilder Challenge.

Through two rounds he is still knocking off the rust, but the tournament ambassador is also in contention thanks to opening rounds of 68-66.

"It's been a fun two days," said Mickelson, who is four strokes behind leader Hudson Swafford. "There is no better way to judge where your game is at than to come out and play. The great thing about these courses and starting here in Palm Springs ... is that the courses give you a chance to get away with a few shots."

CareerBuilder Challenge: Articles, photos and videos

Mickelson opened with a 68 Thursday at La Quinta Country Club in his first start since a T-8 at the Safeway Open in October.

On Friday, he started on the back nine at the Nicklaus Tournament Course and promptly eagled the par-5 11th, birdied No. 14, but then gave shots back on Nos. 16 and 17. Lefty rebounded with two straight birdies, and added three more on Nos. 4, 5 and 6 for a 6-under 66.

He now heads to the tougher PGA West Stadium Course for the third and final rounds. Mickelson said his ball-striking was better on Friday, but his short game has bailed him out. It is the one area of his game that he's been able to work on since recovering from his surgeries.

"It's not anywhere near as rusty as other parts of my game," Mickelson said.

Article Tags: 

Phil Mickelson, 2017 CareerBuilder Challenge

Ryan Reiterman is an assistant managing editor who writes, edits content for GolfChannel.com.

Read Bio |
@rreiterman

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
Cut Line: It's a party on the European Tour
Els, Garcia, Scott reflect on Tiger's imminent return
'Rusty' Mickelson shoots 66 at CareerBuilder
Swafford leads CareerBuilder; Mickelson 4 back
Best of: Donald Trump on the golf course

Trending

Wozniacki responds to Rory's comments: 'Move on'
The Social: Rory goes the truth route
Mickelson: 'Disappointing' Chargers going to L.A.
Augusta National buys neighboring Pep Boys for $6.9M
Fowler on injury: Players can't live 'in a bubble'
Stricker already getting calls from Tiger
Thomas celebrates two wins with custom Range Rover
Westwood's girlfriend fills in for longtime caddie
Aphibarnrat: Plays golf to buy shoes, watches
Social Snapshots: January 2017
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.