Schauffele 1 back at CIMB; in final group for first time

By

Ryan Lavner
October 13, 2017

Xander Schauffele has experienced a number of firsts over the past few months as he transitioned from relative unknown to two-time PGA Tour winner.

He’ll have another one Saturday, as he plays in the final group for the first time. The newly minted Rookie of the Year carded rounds of 65-67 and will enter the weekend one shot back of Pat Perez at the CIMB Classic.

Schauffele played in the penultimate group in each of his two victories last season, at the Greenbrier Classic and Tour Championship.

“It’s a new position for me,” he told reporters Friday. “I’m excited for the opportunity.”

Schauffele is making his first start since his come-from-behind victory at the Tour Championship. His previous best position through two rounds was a tie for seventh at the Greenbrier.

“It’s new, so I’m excited,” he said. “It’s something I’ve been looking forward to doing, and I’m happy I can do it here.”  

CIMB Classic

Ryan Lavner

Read Bio |
@RyanLavnerGC

