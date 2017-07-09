Golf Central Blog

Schauffele among four Open qualifiers at Greenbrier

By

Will Gray
July 9, 2017, 6:14 pm

Xander Schauffele, Robert Streb, Jamie Lovemark and Sebastian Munoz all earned spots in The Open thanks to top-5 finishes at The Greenbrier Classic.

There were four spots available for players among the top 12 who were not already qualified for Royal Birkdale, and the first went to Schauffele after he birdied the 72nd hole to earn his first career PGA Tour win. Schauffele, who contended last month at Erin Hills en route to a T-5 finish in his first career major, will make his Open debut.

Streb was edged out for the trophy in West Virginia for the second time in three years, as he followed a 2015 playoff loss by finishing alone in second place, one shot behind Schauffele. He'll be making his third straight trip to The Open, having finished T-18 at St. Andrews in 2015 and having missed the cut last year at Royal Troon.

Lovemark and Munoz both tied for third, two shots behind Schauffele. Lovemark missed the cut last year in his Open debut, while Munoz will be playing in his first career major championship despite forfeiting the 54-hole lead on The Old White TPC. Kelly Kraft, who tied for fifth at 11 under, would have edged Munoz for the final spot with one more birdie.

The Open Qualifying Series will conclude next week, with three spots up for grabs at the Aberdeen Asset Management Scottish Open while the top player not otherwise exempt among the top 5 at the John Deere Classic will earn the final spot in the field.

The Open will be played July 20-23 at Royal Birkdale Golf Club in Southport, England.

Article Tags: 

Xander Schauffele, The Greenbrier Classic, The Open

Gray, a staff writer, covers events and is the lead host on Golf Channel's podcast.

Read Bio |
@WillGrayGC

