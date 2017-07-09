Golf Central Blog

Schauffele rallies for first win at Greenbrier

By

Will Gray
July 9, 2017, 5:51 pm

RSS

After bursting onto the scene with a T-5 finish at Erin Hills, Xander Schauffele is now a winner on the PGA Tour. Here's how things ended at The Greenbrier Classic, where Schauffele birdied the final hole to notch his first career victory:

Leaderboard: Xander Schauffele (-14), Robert Streb (-13), Jamie Lovemark (-12), Sebastian Munoz (-12)

What it means: Schauffele started the day three shots behind Munoz, but the 54-hole leader stumbled which allowed several other players to vie for the title. The top four players were separated by a single shot at one point on the back nine, but Schauffele hit the decisive shot when his approach on the par-3 18th nestled within 4 feet of the hole. The subsequent birdie lifted him one shot clear of Streb, who was unable to birdie either 17 or 18 and again falls short on The Old White TPC after losing a playoff at this event in 2015.

Round of the day: Ryan Blaum fired a bogey-free 64 to race up the standings into a tie for seventh at 10 under, recording his best career finish on Tour. Blaum made the turn in 2-under 32 before adding four birdies over an eight-hole stretch from Nos. 10-17 that briefly gave him the clubhouse lead.

Best of the rest: Phil Mickelson started the day 14 shots off the lead, but he built some momentum with a closing 64 that featured five back-nine birdies. Lefty made the cut for the first time in four trips to The Greenbrier, and his final round was his lowest score on Tour since an opening 63 at The Open last year at Royal Troon.

Biggest disappointment: Munoz shot an opening-round 61 and led after each of the first three rounds, but he couldn't keep it on track during a final-round 72 that included five bogeys. Munoz bounced back from a tough front nine to actually regain a share of the lead down the stretch, but he was unable to overcome a costly bogey on the 16th hole and was ultimately denied a breakthrough win.

Shot of the day: Schauffele was tied for the lead with Streb when he stepped to the 72nd tee and stuffed it from 161 yards. With the win he went from Tour rookie to exempt through 2019 and into the next three major championships, including the Masters.

Quote of the day: "I think it honestly just changed my life, really. I need a little bit of time to take it all in." - Schauffele

Article Tags: 

Xander Schauffele, 2017 The Greenbrier Classic

Gray, a staff writer, covers events and is the lead host on Golf Channel's podcast.

Read Bio |
@WillGrayGC

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
Rahm appears on path to major success
Chamblee and Kratzert: Rahm should have been penalized
After Trump comment, Lincicome taking Twitter break
Rahm cruises to six-shot win at Irish Open
Schauffele rallies for first win at Greenbrier

Trending

Volunteer dies as result of accident at TPC Deere Run
Mackay on TV gig: 'I was ready for new challenge'
Social Snapshots: July 2017
'Frustrated' McIlroy misses Irish Open cut
Mickelson chosen to design Trump course in Bali
Chamblee and Kratzert: Rahm should have been penalized
Garcia with fiancée, green jacket at Wimbledon
Pro hits fan, signs glove, then takes glove back
Equipment tampering issues raised at French Open
Spieth hanging with famous friends in Cabo
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.