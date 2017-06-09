Scott (64) surges into contention at St. Jude

Adam Scott started the day in danger of missing the cut, but he ended Friday four strokes off the lead, and in a good position to make a weekend run at the FedEx St. Jude Classic.

The Aussie shot a 2-under 33 on the front nine, and then he closed his round in style. Scott nearly aced the par-3 14th, eagled the par-5 16th and added one more birdie at 17 for a 6-under 64. He's at 5 under par, four strokes behind co-leaders Charl Schwartzel, Chez Reavie and Sebastian Munoz.

"I was striking it really good yesterday and struck it better today," said Scott after hitting three more fairways (9) and three more greens (14) in Round 2. "It was just a matter of staying patient."

Regardless of how he finishes in Memphis, Scott will be someone to watch next week at Erin Hills. He was the only player to finish in the top 10 at the Masters (T-9) and The Players (T-6).

Nice that my ball-striking is kind of stepping up cause that's been the only thing that's concerned me this year."