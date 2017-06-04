Golf Central Blog

Scott to USGA: Don't make Open setup 'brutal'

By

Golf Channel Digital
June 4, 2017, 8:44 pm

RSS

Adam Scott has a message for the USGA:

Lighten up.

With the U.S. Open set to begin June 15 at Erin Hills in Wisconsin, Scott implored the golf governing body not to go overboard on a difficult setup.

"Let's just have something that's a challenge and interesting, not just playing brutal," the Australian told reporters after finishing T-31 at the Memorial.

Even par is often regarded as the target score on Open courses. Over the past 11 years, four U.S. Opens have been won with over-par totals.

"Maybe it's time to do away with the even-par target," Scott said.

"Let's just have something that's a challenge and interesting, not just playing brutal.

"The ball is in their court. Hopefully they get it right this time, just from a playability standpoint.

"If their major pinnacle event requires courses to be the way they are, it doesn't set a good example."

Scott said that while he does not question the intent of the USGA, "they've really dropped the ball with where the game is at over the last 20 years."

Article Tags: 

2017 U.S. Open, Erin Hills, Adam Scott, USGA

Contributions from writers and editors on the Golf Channel Digital team.

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
Advertisement
Dufner (68) wins Memorial by three strokes
Fowler (T-2) records 10th runner-up finish
Scott to USGA: Don't make Open setup 'brutal'
I.K. Kim holds off Nordqvist to win ShopRite Classic
Mickelson plans to skip U.S. Open for graduation

Trending

Mickelson plans to skip U.S. Open for graduation
Kaymer, Player comment on Tiger Woods
Watson shoots 68, deals with heckler
Bubba brushes off heckler, shoots 68 at Memorial
Nicklaus laments WDs, cites players' 'entourage'
JT: 'Gotta go get grandma' before Rd. 3
Several in Memorial field will play U.S. Open sectional
Creamer shares lead, seeks first win in three years
Summerhays: Struggling Duf 'nothing but class'
'Too much golf': Poulter WDs from U.S. Open qualifying
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.