Scott to USGA: Don't make Open setup 'brutal'

Adam Scott has a message for the USGA:

Lighten up.

With the U.S. Open set to begin June 15 at Erin Hills in Wisconsin, Scott implored the golf governing body not to go overboard on a difficult setup.

"Let's just have something that's a challenge and interesting, not just playing brutal," the Australian told reporters after finishing T-31 at the Memorial.

Even par is often regarded as the target score on Open courses. Over the past 11 years, four U.S. Opens have been won with over-par totals.

"Maybe it's time to do away with the even-par target," Scott said.

"The ball is in their court. Hopefully they get it right this time, just from a playability standpoint.

"If their major pinnacle event requires courses to be the way they are, it doesn't set a good example."

Scott said that while he does not question the intent of the USGA, "they've really dropped the ball with where the game is at over the last 20 years."