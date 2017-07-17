Golf Central Blog

Sergio eyes claret jug, then getting married

By

Rex Hoggard
July 17, 2017, 10:27 am

SOUTHPORT, England – Whatever happens at Royal Birkdale, the next 14 days promise to be eventful for Sergio Garcia.

The Spaniard, who won his first major in April at the Masters, is playing his 21st Open, but he would be forgiven if his mind isn’t entirely on the task at hand considering he is scheduled to be married following this week’s championship.

“No, [my mind is] on The Open, don't worry. It's going to be where it has to be this week,” he laughed on Monday. “[Fiancée Angela Akins] has been doing a great job of getting everything ready for the wedding.”

Although this will mark Garcia’s third Open at Royal Birkdale, at 37 years old he begins this week with arguably his best chance to win the event, where he’s finished runner-up twice. He hasn’t missed a cut this year, also won the Dubai Desert Classic in January and finished second in his last start at the BMW International Open.

It’s all enough to keep his focus on the course, at least for the time being.

“Obviously we're really excited for next week,” he said. “But we have something that we're also extremely excited about this week, and we want to be here giving everything we have and hopefully, like I said before, with a chance on Sunday, it would be great.”

