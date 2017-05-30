Golf Central Blog

Spieth, JT; DJ, Phil grouped at Memorial

DUBLIN, Ohio – Seven of the top 10 players in the world ranking are in the field this week for Jack Nicklaus’ Memorial Tournament. Here are four marquee groups to watch Thursday and Friday at Muirfield Village:

8:26 a.m. Thursday, 1:16 p.m. Friday: Kevin Kisner, Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas

Kisner is coming off the second win of his PGA Tour career last week at Colonial, where he edged three players, including Spieth, to put on the plaid jacket. He’ll be joined the first two rounds by two good friends in Spieth and Thomas. Thomas rode Spieth’s good vibes to a 59 earlier this year in Hawaii and will hope his friend can help him to the weekend following missed cuts the last two years.

8:37 a.m. Thursday, Friday 1:27 p.m.: Dustin Johnson, William McGirt, Phil Mickelson

Defending champion McGirt edged Johnson by a shot here last year before defeating Jon Curran in a playoff. Johnson, the No. 1 player in the world, remains in search of his first win since injuring his back at the Masters. Mickelson has 42 PGA Tour wins to his credit but has never won at Jack’s place.

1:16 p.m. Thursday, 8:26 a.m. Friday: Rickie Fowler, Hideki Matsuyama, Jon Rahm

Fowler finished runner-up here in his first attempt in 2010 but has missed the cut each of the last three years. Matsuyama won in his first start in 2014 and tied for fifth in 2015 before missing the weekend in 2016. Rahm, who nearly forced a playoff with Kisner last week, is making his first appearance.

1:27 p.m. Thursday, Friday 8:37 p.m.: Si Woo Kim, Jason Day, Adam Scott

The Players champion draws a pair of Aussies in Day and Scott. Kim last week made his first competitive start since Sawgrass, missing the cut. Day is a local resident but has never finished better than T-27 at the Memorial in eight starts. Scott has three times finished in the top five, including a tie for fourth in his last start in 2014.

Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas, Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson, 2017 Memorial Tournament, Kevin Kisner, Hideki Matsuyama, William McGirt

