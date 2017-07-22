Spieth overwhelming favorite at 1-4 odds to win Open

Jordan Spieth has a three-shot lead entering the final round of the 146th Open Championship at Royal Birkdale, and odds-makers have lots of faith in him.

Spieth has been placed as a 1-4 favorite to win his third major title, according to Bovada. Aside from Matt Kuchar, who is in second place, everyone else is a longshot to defeat Spieth.

Jordan Spieth: 1-4

Matt Kuchar: 4-1

Brooks Koepka: 22-1

Hideki Matsuyama: 33-1

Branden Grace: 45-1

Austin Connelly: 55-1

Dustin Johnson: 55-1

Rory McIlroy: 80-1

Henrik Stenson: 80-1

Rafael Cabrera Bello: 125-1

Ian Poulter: 200-1

Ross Fisher: 250-1

Rickie Fowler: 250-1

Chan Kim: 250-1

Alex Noren: 350-1

Richie Ramsay: 350-1