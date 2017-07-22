Golf Central Blog

Spieth overwhelming favorite at 1-4 odds to win Open

By

Golf Channel Digital
July 22, 2017, 4:07 pm

RSS

Jordan Spieth has a three-shot lead entering the final round of the 146th Open Championship at Royal Birkdale, and odds-makers have lots of faith in him.

Spieth has been placed as a 1-4 favorite to win his third major title, according to Bovada. Aside from Matt Kuchar, who is in second place, everyone else is a longshot to defeat Spieth.

Jordan Spieth: 1-4

Matt Kuchar: 4-1

Brooks Koepka: 22-1

Hideki Matsuyama: 33-1

Branden Grace: 45-1

Austin Connelly: 55-1

Dustin Johnson: 55-1

Rory McIlroy: 80-1

Henrik Stenson: 80-1

Rafael Cabrera Bello: 125-1

Ian Poulter: 200-1

Ross Fisher: 250-1

Rickie Fowler: 250-1

Chan Kim: 250-1

Alex Noren: 350-1

Richie Ramsay: 350-1

Article Tags: 

Jordan Spieth, Matt Kuchar, 2017 Open Championship

Contributions from writers and editors on the Golf Channel Digital team.

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
Advertisement
Spieth eager to put closing experience to good use
From adrift to A game, Spieth on verge of history
Spieth insists he's over Masters meltdown
Chamblee: Spieth 'the greatest frontrunner of this generation'
Branden Grace
Grace becomes first man to shoot 62 in a major

Trending

Golf Channel App
Caddie J.P. to Rory: 'What the f--- are you doing?'
Bones: Bubba owes Phil plane wash from '90s match
Spieth's caddie opts to hang on to his club vetoes
Spieth plays after somebody stepped on his ball
Rahm recovers after controversial call to card 1-under
Shoulder pain: Sergio fights gorse, gorse wins
How to watch The Open on TV and online
Playing partner rips Thomas' historic scorecard
Best of: Jordan Spieth and Annie Verret
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.