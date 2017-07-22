Spieth overwhelming favorite at 1-4 odds to win Open

Jordan Spieth has a three-shot lead entering the final round of the 146th Open Championship at Royal Birkdale, and odds-makers have lots of faith in him.
Spieth has been placed as a 1-4 favorite to win his third major title, according to Bovada. Aside from Matt Kuchar, who is in second place, everyone else is a longshot to defeat Spieth.
Jordan Spieth: 1-4
Matt Kuchar: 4-1
Brooks Koepka: 22-1
Hideki Matsuyama: 33-1
Branden Grace: 45-1
Austin Connelly: 55-1
Dustin Johnson: 55-1
Rory McIlroy: 80-1
Henrik Stenson: 80-1
Rafael Cabrera Bello: 125-1
Ian Poulter: 200-1
Ross Fisher: 250-1
Rickie Fowler: 250-1
Chan Kim: 250-1
Alex Noren: 350-1
Richie Ramsay: 350-1