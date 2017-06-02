Golf Central Blog

Spieth, Thomas have same goal - catch Dufner

By

Nick Menta
June 2, 2017, 7:19 pm

RSS

DUBLIN, Ohio – Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas will play together for a third straight round Saturday at the Memorial.

In the clubhouse at 6 under par, Spieth and Thomas are tied for fourth through 36 holes with Jamie Lovemark.

Problem is, they’re eight shots back of Jason Dufner.

“Not really sure what course Duf is playing,” Spieth joked. “We’ll get out there tomorrow and try to take a run at him.”

Memorial Tournament: Articles, photos and videos

Spieth posted rounds of 66-72 while Thomas went 67-71 as they played alongside Kevin Kisner (5 under par).

After finishing out late Friday, Spieth and Thomas made their media rounds as a team. Asked a joint question, Thomas elbowed Spieth and told him, “You got this one, bro.”

While they’re obviously competing against one another, they’re in the same predicament.

“We’re up the leaderboard a little bit but still far enough back that we’re almost chasing a ghost in Dufner’s score, where it frees us up a little bit,” Spieth said.

“Duf is obviously in full control of the ball tee to green. … He had two fantastic days. He’s a major champion and a multiple PGA Tour winner. He’s going to be a tough guy to chase down. But again, playing with the lead on this golf course, I imagine, is going to be difficult.”

Article Tags: 

Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas, 2017 Memorial Tournament

Nick Menta is an associate editor who writes and edits content for GolfChannel.com.

Read Bio |
@NickMentaGC

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
Advertisement
Podcast: Sneds on Ryder Cup, hockey, NCAAs
Dufner no longer waiting to exhale at Memorial
Fowler eliminates mistakes, shoots bogey-free 66
Two-time champ Nordqvist takes 1-shot ShopRite lead
D. Johnson, Rahm among notables to miss cut

Trending

Dashcam video released of Tiger's DUI arrest
Kaymer, Player comment on Tiger Woods
Photos: Tiger Woods' car during DUI arrest
Video released of Woods' DUI arrest
Dufner adapts sniper tactics, hits 17 greens
Nicklaus laments WDs, cites players' 'entourage'
'Why so nasty?' Kaymer comes to Woods' defense
Kisner recalls beating DJ with 100-mph shot
The emotion in watching Tiger's video
Best of: Blair O'Neal through the years
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.