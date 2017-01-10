Golf Central Blog

Spieth to unveil own shoe next week in Tokyo

By

Rex Hoggard
January 10, 2017, 7:35 pm

HONOLULU – At this point last year Jordan Spieth was in the middle of a grueling global run that included seven tournaments in seven different countries over roughly a two-month window.

He played the Presidents Cup in South Korea, WGC-HSBC Champions in China, Australian Open, Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas, Tournament of Champions in Hawaii, Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship in the United Arab Emirates and Singapore Open.

By comparison, the last two months have been a vacation for Spieth, who returned to play in Australia in November, but otherwise savored an extended break before last week’s start in Maui.

“I had, really, two offseasons, one real offseason and then one in December, the last two weeks of December. So I just had more time off,” he said on Tuesday at the Sony Open. “Playing two events here and then going back to the States with a couple weeks off coming up, is going to be really nice and I feel like it's really, really going to help me come middle of the summer.”

That’s not to say Spieth will be completely idle before his next start at the Waste Management Phoenix Open in February. He announced on Tuesday that he’ll travel to Asia next week to unveil his new Under Armour signature golf shoe, first in Tokyo and then in Seoul, South Korea.

“I’m really excited about Under Armour’s commitment to allowing me to kind of help make this with them and to spread it around the world,” Spieth said.

Spieth will also make stops in Mexico City and Los Angeles to promote the new shoe.

Jordan Spieth, 2017 Sony Open

