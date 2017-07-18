Golf Central Blog

Stenson makes scary promise if he retains claret jug

By

Rex Hoggard
July 18, 2017, 10:50 am

RSS

SOUTHPORT, England – One of the perks of winning The Open is getting to spend the year with the claret jug and Henrik Stenson’s time with the chalice was predictably entertaining.

The Swede famously took the claret jug on a jet ski near his home in Florida and said he enjoyed a “French” beverage out of it following his triumph at Royal Troon, but he has an even more ambitious plan if he were to retain the prize this week.

The Open: Full-field tee times | Full coverage

“I've made an official promise that if I ever win the claret jug again, I'm going skydiving with it,” he laughed on Tuesday at Royal Birkdale.

Stenson was quick to admit his promise is easier said than done, considering his fear of skydiving.

“I don't know which is going to be harder, winning the claret jug again or going skydiving afterwards because that thought scares me a little bit,” he smiled. “It won't stop me from trying to win it, though.”

Article Tags: 

Henrik Stenson, 2017 Open Championship

Hoggard, a senior writer, covers the PGA Tour and appears on Golf Central and Morning Drive.

Read Bio |
@RexHoggardGC

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
Bask in the glow of the Big Whatever era
Winning Open further fueled Stenson's desire
Spieth: 'Don't get your hopes up' for Tiger-like dominance
Mickelson plans to ditch driver at Royal Birkdale
Stenson makes scary promise if he retains claret jug

Trending

Sir Charles shocks: Barkley's lovely approach at 18
Drama unfolds in skies over Trump Bedminster
Report: LPGA sets strict new player dress code
Hollywood's biggest stars on the golf course
The Open: Round 1, Round 2 tee times
Trump supporters, protesters clash near Women's Open
Watch: Fox makes hole-in-three in Scottish Open
Social Snapshots: July 2017
Naked Norman using nature as therapy
Deere win propels DeChambeau to Open at Birkdale
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.