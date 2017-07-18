Stenson makes scary promise if he retains claret jug

SOUTHPORT, England – One of the perks of winning The Open is getting to spend the year with the claret jug and Henrik Stenson’s time with the chalice was predictably entertaining.

The Swede famously took the claret jug on a jet ski near his home in Florida and said he enjoyed a “French” beverage out of it following his triumph at Royal Troon, but he has an even more ambitious plan if he were to retain the prize this week.

“I've made an official promise that if I ever win the claret jug again, I'm going skydiving with it,” he laughed on Tuesday at Royal Birkdale.

Stenson was quick to admit his promise is easier said than done, considering his fear of skydiving.

“I don't know which is going to be harder, winning the claret jug again or going skydiving afterwards because that thought scares me a little bit,” he smiled. “It won't stop me from trying to win it, though.”