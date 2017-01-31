Stock Watch: U.S. women on the rise early

Each week on GolfChannel.com, we’ll examine which players’ stocks and trends are rising and falling in the world of golf.

RISING

Jon Rahm (+9%): In only a dozen Tour starts as a pro, the fearless 22-year-old has a victory and a pair of top-4s. Now inside the top 50, he’ll be a top-10 player (and European Ryder Cup stalwart) in no time.

U.S. women (+5%): Only half of the Rolex top 10 entered the season opener, but after a two-win 2016, the Americans will take all the help they can get during a tone-setting week in the Bahamas.

CH3 (+4%): That’s six consecutive top-15s for Howell, who, at No. 64 in the world, is now squarely on the Masters watch list. Again.

Lexi (+3%): The Americans’ best hope to challenge for world No. 1, Thompson’s improved putting led to the second-best round in tour history, a 12-under 61. If that continues, look out.

Jeunghun Wang (+2%): Only Tiger (12 events) has won three European Tour titles quicker than Wang (27). He now has our attention.

FALLING

Sneds (-1%): Trying to join Tiger and Phil as the only three-time winners at Torrey, Snedeker on Sunday shot the only over-par round of those who finished in the top 20.

J-Day’s putting (-2%): The best putter on Tour a year ago, Day has yet to find his stroke so far in 2017 and looked frustrated on the greens at Torrey (strokes gained on the South Course: -3.388). Pebble doesn’t have the easiest greens on which to putt, either.

Tiger’s swing (-3%): Not to go all Brandel here, but when every swing analyst identifies the same issue – body line left, swing path right, crunched right side, two-way miss – it doesn’t inspire much hope for the immediate future.

Bob Parsons (-4%): The next generation of PXG irons will reportedly cost “a lot more” – they already go for $5,000 a set – which now means that golfers will have to decide whether to buy new clubs or a car.

Bernhard Langer (-5%): His tone-deaf, Tour-issued statement about the media (and its coverage of the voter-fraud investigation) needed another revision or two.