Storm tops McIlroy in playoff to win S. African Open

Graeme Storm defeated Rory McIlroy on the third hole of sudden death to win the BMW South African Open.

It was Storm’s second career European Tour title, his first since the 2007 French Open.

Storm began the day with a three-shot lead and shot 1-under 71 in the final round, to McIlroy’s 68. Both men finished regulation at 18 under par.

The two men took three trips around the par-4 18th hole in the playoff. After each parred it the first two times around, Storm made par on his third attempt and McIlroy made bogey. McIlroy also bogeyed the hole in Rounds 2 and 3.

“It’s been a surreal week, to be honest with you,” Storm said afterwards. “Playing with probably the best player in the world right now was just a dream come true.”

Storm doesn’t have to worry about job security for a while. He had lost his European Tour card last October, only to regain it shortly thereafter when Patrick Reed didn’t play the minimum number of required events, thus opening up an extra spot on the money list.

"It’s disappointing to finish like that," McIlroy said, "but Graeme played well all week and what a story it is. I’m delighted for him."