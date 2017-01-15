Golf Central Blog

Storm tops McIlroy in playoff to win S. African Open

By

Golf Channel Digital
Associated Press
January 15, 2017, 9:00 am

RSS

Graeme Storm defeated Rory McIlroy on the third hole of sudden death to win the BMW South African Open.

It was Storm’s second career European Tour title, his first since the 2007 French Open.

Storm began the day with a three-shot lead and shot 1-under 71 in the final round, to McIlroy’s 68. Both men finished regulation at 18 under par.

The two men took three trips around the par-4 18th hole in the playoff. After each parred it the first two times around, Storm made par on his third attempt and McIlroy made bogey. McIlroy also bogeyed the hole in Rounds 2 and 3.

“It’s been a surreal week, to be honest with you,” Storm said afterwards. “Playing with probably the best player in the world right now was just a dream come true.”

Storm doesn’t have to worry about job security for a while. He had lost his European Tour card last October, only to regain it shortly thereafter when Patrick Reed didn’t play the minimum number of required events, thus opening up an extra spot on the money list.

"It’s disappointing to finish like that," McIlroy said, "but Graeme played well all week and what a story it is. I’m delighted for him."

Article Tags: 

Graeme Storm, Rory McIlroy, 2017 BMW South African Open

Contributions from writers and editors on the Golf Channel Digital team.

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
A touch of class: 2011 high schoolers shining
Storm tops McIlroy in playoff to win S. African Open
Thomas chasing history at Sony
Kisner: 'Can't be that upset' after just missing 59
Watch: Kisner comes within inches of 59

Trending

Austin unknowingly fires 59 to open Diamond Resorts
Thomas becomes youngest player to shoot 59
Watch: Spieth, Kaufman go fishing in Hawaii
Buddy trip: Thomas' pals help celebrate 59
Fowler nearly hits 300-yard drive with persimmon wood
Best of: Blair O'Neal through the years
Spieth open to expanding guest list for #SB2K17
Social Snapshots: January 2017
McIlroy injures back; hopes to play Saturday
McIlroy likely won't play 2020 Olympics
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.