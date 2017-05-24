Golf Central Blog

Strom, Vaughn earn Marathon Classic exemptions

May 24, 2017, 11:15 pm

SUGAR GROVE, Ill. – Arizona State teammates Linnea Strom and Monica Vaughn will both play in the LPGA’s Marathon Classic in July after their performances at the NCAA Women’s Championship.

The LPGA event offered exemptions to the NCAA individual champion (Vaughn) and a member of the victorious team. Sun Devils coach Missy Farr-Kaye chose Linnea Strom, a first-team All-American who earned the clinching point in Wednesday’s 3-1-1 victory over Northwestern.

It’ll be the first LPGA start for both players.

“That’s huge for me,” Vaughn said. “It’s going to be a blast and I’m really looking forward to it. We’ll just give it our best shot and see how it goes.”

Linnea Strom, Monica Vaughn, 2017 NCAA Women's DI National Championship, NCAA Golf, 2017 LPGA Marathon Classic

