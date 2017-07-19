Golf Central Blog

Suri ready for The Open despite more missing clubs

By

Ryan Lavner
July 19, 2017, 6:30 am

RSS

SOUTHPORT, England – Julian Suri arrived on the range at Royal Birkdale Wednesday with a blank TaylorMade bag.

It’s his fourth week in a row with baggage issues, and this one threatens to disrupt his first career major.

Suri, who played college golf at Duke and this year has taken the European Challenge Tour by storm, is still without his usual clubs after his bag was lost somewhere between Rome and Manchester.

Even worse: Vueling Airlines still hasn’t located Suri’s set. 

Fortunately for Suri, there is an increased equipment-truck presence at a major. The former Nike endorser is without a club contract this year, but TaylorMade reps stepped in to build him a new set that is “very close” to his usual setup – TaylorMade woods, Nike irons, and Titleist wedges and putter. (Nike exited the equipment space last year, but other manufacturers still keep Nike iron clubheads in their trucks.)

The Open: Full-field tee times | Full coverage

“I played with it [Tuesday],” Suri said, “and I managed not to lose any money in my practice round. So it was all good.”

This week Suri has needed to borrow some of the other essentials that were in his travel case – a foam roller, a tool to mark the line on his ball, alignment sticks. And TaylorMade even created a panel for him to slap on the front of his bag.

“It’s been an adjustment, that’s for sure,” Suri said.

That’s nothing new for the 26-year-old, who now resides in Jacksonville but isn’t home very often. Having played junior golf with Brooks Koepka and Peter Uihlein, Suri was inspired by their near-instant success on the Challenge Tour and decided to follow suit. After switching swing coaches in April, Suri has gone on a tear on Europe’s developmental circuit, winning once and posting two other top-3 finishes to vault to No. 1 on the money list and virtually assure European Tour status for next season.

“In two months,” he said, “it has worked out pretty well for me.”

Maybe his luggage issues will, too.

Article Tags: 

Julian Suri, The Open 2017, Royal Birkdale

Lavner is a senior writer, covers the PGA Tour and is the website's college golf expert.

Read Bio |
@RyanLavnerGC

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
Bask in the glow of the Big Whatever era
R&A puts stop to players taking short cut on No. 9
Winning Open further fueled Stenson's desire
Mickelson plans to ditch driver at Royal Birkdale
Spieth: 'Don't get your hopes up' for Tiger-like dominance

Trending

No driver for Phil; Frankenwood, 64-degree wedge in
Drama unfolds in skies over Trump Bedminster
Hollywood's biggest stars on the golf course
Thomas to wear cardigan, tie Thursday at The Open
'Bones' Mackay analyzes Birkdale, gives winning pick
The Open: Round 1, Round 2 tee times
Social Snapshots: July 2017
Mickelson plans to ditch driver at Royal Birkdale
Nice wheels: Stenson returns claret jug in style
146th Open at Royal Birkdale: Tuesday
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.