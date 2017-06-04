T-2 finish falls short of getting Lahiri into U.S. Open

DUBLIN, Ohio – Anirban Lahiri finished at 10 under par for the week more than four hours before Jason Dufner clinched the Memorial title.

At the time, Lahiri wasn’t fielding questions about a potential tie for second place but about his plans for the next two weeks.

“I don’t know if this gets me in,” he admitted.

Following a T-2 finish Sunday at Muirfield Village, Lahiri is projected to move to 65th in the Official World Golf Ranking, five spots outside next week’s top 60 for exemptions into the U.S. Open.

Lahiri will not tee it up in sectional qualifying Monday, having withdrawn his name last week.

Not in the field for this week’s FedEx St. Jude Classic, Lahiri anticipates making his next start at the Travelers Championship, after the year’s second major.

“There’s so many things you can push for,” he said. “You can push for the U.S. Open. I haven’t played a major or a WGC yet this year. Like I said, I beat myself up a little bit because I played 10 consecutive majors and now I’m not in any major yet. I should get into [PGA], hopefully. But that kind of plays on your mind. You feel like you’re going backwards.

“So just have to gather yourself and go back to what you’ve been doing. … So I’m just doing that. Just going to focus on my golf, be good to myself, and let the results take care of themselves.”

Lahiri did make it clear that he is intent on making it back to this year’s Presidents Cup. He represented India as part of the International team for the first time in 2015, but his week came to a sour end when he missed a 4-foot putt on the 18th hole to lose his singles match to Chris Kirk.

Had that putt gone down and all else stayed the same, the U.S. and the Internationals would have tied, 15-15.

“Obviously, I want to be on the Presidents Cup team,” he said. “There’s no way I wouldn’t want to be on [captain Nick Price’s] team. I have unfinished business. I’ve said that before. I would like nothing better than to go out there and get points.”