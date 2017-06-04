Golf Central Blog

T-2 finish falls short of getting Lahiri into U.S. Open

By

Nick Menta
June 4, 2017, 9:46 pm

RSS

DUBLIN, Ohio – Anirban Lahiri finished at 10 under par for the week more than four hours before Jason Dufner clinched the Memorial title.

At the time, Lahiri wasn’t fielding questions about a potential tie for second place but about his plans for the next two weeks.

“I don’t know if this gets me in,” he admitted.

Following a T-2 finish Sunday at Muirfield Village, Lahiri is projected to move to 65th in the Official World Golf Ranking, five spots outside next week’s top 60 for exemptions into the U.S. Open.

Lahiri will not tee it up in sectional qualifying Monday, having withdrawn his name last week.

Not in the field for this week’s FedEx St. Jude Classic, Lahiri anticipates making his next start at the Travelers Championship, after the year’s second major.

“There’s so many things you can push for,” he said. “You can push for the U.S. Open. I haven’t played a major or a WGC yet this year. Like I said, I beat myself up a little bit because I played 10 consecutive majors and now I’m not in any major yet. I should get into [PGA], hopefully. But that kind of plays on your mind. You feel like you’re going backwards.

Memorial Tournament: Articles, photos and videos

“So just have to gather yourself and go back to what you’ve been doing. … So I’m just doing that. Just going to focus on my golf, be good to myself, and let the results take care of themselves.”

Lahiri did make it clear that he is intent on making it back to this year’s Presidents Cup. He represented India as part of the International team for the first time in 2015, but his week came to a sour end when he missed a 4-foot putt on the 18th hole to lose his singles match to Chris Kirk.

Had that putt gone down and all else stayed the same, the U.S. and the Internationals would have tied, 15-15.

“Obviously, I want to be on the Presidents Cup team,” he said. “There’s no way I wouldn’t want to be on [captain Nick Price’s] team. I have unfinished business. I’ve said that before. I would like nothing better than to go out there and get points.”

Article Tags: 

Anirban Lahiri, 2017 U.S. Open

Nick Menta is an associate editor who writes and edits content for GolfChannel.com.

Read Bio |
@NickMentaGC

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
Advertisement
Dufner (68) wins Memorial by three strokes
Fowler (T-2) records 10th runner-up finish
Scott to USGA: Don't make Open setup 'brutal'
I.K. Kim holds off Nordqvist to win ShopRite Classic
Closing 65 vaults Wie into Solheim top 10

Trending

Mickelson plans to skip U.S. Open for graduation
Kaymer, Player comment on Tiger Woods
Watson shoots 68, deals with heckler
Nicklaus laments WDs, cites players' 'entourage'
Bubba brushes off heckler, shoots 68 at Memorial
JT: 'Gotta go get grandma' before Rd. 3
Several in Memorial field will play U.S. Open sectional
Dufner (68) wins Memorial by three strokes
Creamer shares lead, seeks first win in three years
Summerhays: Struggling Duf 'nothing but class'
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.