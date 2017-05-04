Teams announced for NCAA DI men's regionals

Eighty-one teams and an additional 45 individuals were announced Thursday as being selected to compete in the NCAA Division I men's regionals, May 15-17.

There are six regional sites, consisting of 13-14 teams and an extra five to 10 individual players, whose teams were not selected. The low five teams and the low individual not on those teams will advance to the national championship, May 26-31, hosted by Northern Illinois University at Rich Harvest Farms, in Sugar Grove, Ill.

The regional sites include University Club, in Baton Rouge, La., hosted by Louisiana State University; The Grove, in College Grove, Tenn., hosted by Middle Tennessee State University; Birck Boilermaker Golf Complex, Kampen Course, in West Lafayette, Ind., hosted by Purdue University; Stanford Golf Course, in Stanford, Calif., hosted by Stanford University; University of Texas Golf Club, in Austin, Texas, hosted by the University of Texas; and Aldarra Golf Club, in Sammamish, Wash., hosted by the University of Washington.

Oregon University is the men's defending champion, having won on their home course last year. Here's a look at the regionals, along with teams and players:

Baton Rouge Regional Austin Regional Sammamish Regional LSU Oklahoma State USC Oregon Wake Forest Kent State Virginia Texas Texas A&M Duke Mississippi FSU Northwestern Arizona State Washington Arkansas N.C. State Alabama Jacksonville Kansas San Diego State Kentucky Liberty UTEP South Florida Iowa State Penn State Iowa Georgia Southern Michigan Georgia State College of Charleston Michigan State Jacksonville State McNeese State Seattle Loyola-Md. Wichita State Marquette Alabama State Saint Peter's Bryant Peng Pichaikool (Miss. St.) Jake Staiano (Colorado St.) Hidetoshi Yoshihara (UCLA) Zan Luka Stirn (Ark. St.) Ryan Cole (James Madison) Tim Widing (San Francisco) R.J. Keur (UAB) Ian Snyman (North Texas) Ryan Wallen (Wyoming) Zander Lozano (Texas-San Antonio) Thomas Rosenmueller (North Texas) Cole Madey (UCLA) Albert Badosa-Soler (Nicholls St.) Cory Churchman (North Texas) Michael Colgate (Nebraska)