Teams announced for NCAA DI men's regionals

By

Golf Channel Digital
May 4, 2017, 12:55 pm

Eighty-one teams and an additional 45 individuals were announced Thursday as being selected to compete in the NCAA Division I men's regionals, May 15-17.

There are six regional sites, consisting of 13-14 teams and an extra five to 10 individual players, whose teams were not selected. The low five teams and the low individual not on those teams will advance to the national championship, May 26-31, hosted by Northern Illinois University at Rich Harvest Farms, in Sugar Grove, Ill.

The regional sites include University Club, in Baton Rouge, La., hosted by Louisiana State University; The Grove, in College Grove, Tenn., hosted by Middle Tennessee State University; Birck Boilermaker Golf Complex, Kampen Course, in West Lafayette, Ind., hosted by Purdue University; Stanford Golf Course, in Stanford, Calif., hosted by Stanford University; University of Texas Golf Club, in Austin, Texas, hosted by the University of Texas; and Aldarra Golf Club, in Sammamish, Wash., hosted by the University of Washington.

Oregon University is the men's defending champion, having won on their home course last year. Here's a look at the regionals, along with teams and players:

Baton Rouge Regional Austin Regional Sammamish Regional
LSU Oklahoma State  USC
Oregon  Wake Forest  Kent State 
Virginia  Texas  Texas A&M
Duke  Mississippi  FSU 
Northwestern  Arizona State Washington 
Arkansas  N.C. State  Alabama 
Jacksonville  Kansas San Diego State 
Kentucky  Liberty  UTEP 
South Florida  Iowa State Penn State 
Iowa  Georgia Southern  Michigan 
Georgia State  College of Charleston  Michigan State 
Jacksonville State  McNeese State  Seattle 
Loyola-Md.  Wichita State  Marquette 
Alabama State  Saint Peter's Bryant 
     
Peng Pichaikool (Miss. St.) Jake Staiano (Colorado St.) Hidetoshi Yoshihara (UCLA)
Zan Luka Stirn (Ark. St.)  Ryan Cole (James Madison) Tim Widing (San Francisco) 
R.J. Keur (UAB)  Ian Snyman (North Texas)  Ryan Wallen (Wyoming)
Zander Lozano (Texas-San Antonio)  Thomas Rosenmueller (North Texas)  Cole Madey (UCLA) 
Albert Badosa-Soler (Nicholls St.)  Cory Churchman (North Texas)  Michael Colgate (Nebraska) 
College Grove Regional West Lafayette Regional Stanford Regional
Vanderbilt Florida Stanford
Texas Tech  Illinois  Baylor 
Clemson  UNLV  Oklahoma 
Georgia  Auburn  Georgia Tech 
Missouri  South Carolina  Pepperdine 
Lipscomb  Colorado UNC 
Kennesaw State  Purdue  North Florida 
Central Florida New Mexico  BYU 
Middle Tennessee State  Augusta  Houston 
TCU  Saint Mary's  Ohio State 
Troy  Campbell  California-Santa Barbara 
East Tennessee State  Richmond  California State 
Harvard  Cleveland State  South Dakota State 
     
Andrew Novak (Wofford) Peter Kim (U.S. Military Academy) Collin Morikawa (Cal) 
Patrick Cover (UNC-Wilmington)  Mark Lawrence, Jr. (Virginia Polytechnic) Hayden Shieh (Santa Clara)
Tim Conover (East Carolina) Austin Squires (Cincinnati) David Kim (California-Irvine) 
Thomas Eldridge (UNC-Wilmington) Keegan de Lange (Louisville)  Justin Doeden (Minnesota) 
Lorenzo Scalise (Tennessee)  Lloyd Jefferson Go (Seton Hall)  Andres Gonzalez (Long Beach St.)
Hunter Richardson (Tennessee-Martin)  David Kocher (Maryland) Felix Mory (California State) 
Seth Gandy (UNC-Charlotte)  Sarit Suwannarut (Virginia Polytechnic) Fidel Concepcion (Southern Utah) 
Jack Lang (Davidson)  Patrick Flavin (Miami-Ohio) Grant Booth (Nevada) 
Anton Frondelius (Wagner)  Peyton White (Ohio)  Brian Humphreys (Boise State)
Daniel Racioppa (Alcorn State)  Trent Wallace (Illinois State) Mike Graboyes (Cornell) 

Article Tags: 

2017 NCAA Men's Regionals

Contributions from writers and editors on the Golf Channel Digital team.

