Thomas (59) leads Swafford by three at Sony

Ryan Reiterman
January 12, 2017, 10:33 pm

Justin Thomas recorded the magic number on Thursday at the Sony Open. Here's the lowdown after Round 1 at Waialae C.C.

Leaderboard: Justin Thomas (-11), Hudson Swafford (-8), Rory Sabbatini (-7), Russell Knox (-6), Russell Henley (-6), Tony Finau (-6), Gary Woodland (-6), Cameron Smith (-6), Jamie Lovemark (-6), Billy Hurley III, Shawn Stefani (-6)

What it means: Thomas is coming off a win last week at Kapalua. He also won in October at the CIMB Classic, and Thomas has a chance to become only the second player to win both events in Hawaii (Ernie Els, 2003). Thomas would also join Tiger Woods (1999) and Rory McIlroy (2012) as the only players at age 23 or younger to win back-to-back weeks on PGA Tour.

Round of the day: Thomas started and ended his day with an eagle to shoot 59. He is the seventh, and youngest, player to record a sub-60 score. He also joined Jim Furyk (2013 BMW) as the only players to make a bogey and still shoot 59.

Best of the rest: Normally an opening 8-under 62 would put you on top of the leaderboard, but instead Hudson Swafford will start the second round three strokes behind Thomas. Swafford closed his lowest round on the PGA Tour with six birdies on his second nine for a 29.

Biggest disappointment: Paul Casey closed 2016 on fire by finishing fourth or better in four of his last six starts. His 2017 campaign, however, is off to a rough start. Casey is three strokes out of last place after a 3-over 73.

Shot of the day: Thomas found the green in two out of a fairway bunker on the par-5 ninth and calmly rolled in this putt for a 59:

Quote of the day: "I celebrated more than he did,” - Spieth after watching Thomas shoot a 59

Justin Thomas, 2017 Sony Open

Ryan Reiterman is an assistant managing editor who writes, edits content for GolfChannel.com.

@rreiterman

Presented by Penske
