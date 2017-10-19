Golf Central Blog

Thomas (63) jumps out to 3-shot lead

By

Golf Channel Digital
October 19, 2017, 2:57 am

RSS

Justin Thomas shot a 9-under-par 63 to take a three-shot lead after the first round of the inaugural cJ Cup at Nine Bridges.  Here's how things stand after 18 holes in the first PGA Tour event in South Korea:

Leaderboard: Justin Thomas (-9), Chez Reavie (-6), Gavin Green (-6), Scott Brown (-6), Marc Leishman (-6), Patrick Reed (-6)

What it means: After finishing T-17 while trying for a three-peat in last week's CIMB Classic, Thomas is back to the form that made him last season's FedExCup champion and PGA Tour player of the year.

Round of the day: Starting on the back nine, Thomas bogeyed his first hole and parred his second. From Nos. 12-18, however, he went eagle, par, birdie, birdie, birdie, birdie, eagle. That run, which produced a firt nine of 29, included a holed-out bunker shot on No. 15.

Best of the rest: Five players shot 6-under 66. Leishman was treading water at even par after making three birdies and three bogeys on the front nine, but exploded on the back with four birdies and an eagle for 30.

Biggest disappointment: Pat Perez shot 69, which seems like a perfectly serviceable score, but after making the turn in 31, he failed to birdie any holes on his second nine, instead making two late bogeys for 38.

Shot of the day: Thomas holed this bunker shot for birdie at No. 15.

Storyline going into Round 2: There'll be more jockeying for position in the 78-player, no-cut field. Former world No. 1 Jason Day will be looking to build on his first-round 68. And there is plenty of motivation for the 16 South Korean players in the field.

Article Tags: 

2017 CJ Cup at Nine Bridges, Justin Thomas

Contributions from writers and editors on the Golf Channel Digital team.

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
Two eagles fuel 63 for CJ Cup leader Thomas
Thomas (63) jumps out to 3-shot lead
Awards season: Who will win LPGA hardware?
Ridley's Augusta legacy may lie in the course
Punch Shot: Whens, wheres and whats for Tiger

Trending

The Social: 'Get those party boots on'
Punch Shot: Whens, wheres and whats for Tiger
Haney: Tiger's swing one 'he could win with'
Social Snapshots: October 2017
Inaugural CJ Cup kicks off with 'phenomenal' purse
Best of: Pat and Ashley Perez
Spieth sends Open 3-iron back to Royal Birkdale
Best Lessons Ever: Watson's ball striking cure
No restrictions: Woods cleared for full golf activity
Furyk hopes players scout Ryder Cup course
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.