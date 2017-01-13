Thomas (64) sets 36-hole record, leads by 5

Justin Thomas continued to dominate the Sony Open in Hawaii on Friday, following his opening 59 with a 64. His total of 123 is a PGA Tour record for 36 holes. Here's how things stand after 36 holes in Honolulu:

Leaderboard: Thomas (-17), Woodland (-12), Hudson Swafford (-10), Justin Rose (-10), Zach Johnson (-10)

What it means: It's no understatement to say that Thomas is on fire. He won last week's SBS Tournament of Champions at Kapalua, and he certainly appears to be on his way to an Aloha Sweep by winning the Sony, too. His 64 was, by four shots, the best follow-up round to a sub-60 round in PGA Tour history (Chip Beck and Paul Goydos both followed 59s with 68s). On Friday Thomas actually started slowly, parring his first four holes. He added three birdies and a bogey before the turn - including a near-ace at No. 7 - then added four birdies and two bogeys before eagling the par-5 18th hole.

Round of the day: Zach Johnson and Bryce Molder were tied for low man at Waialae on Friday, both shooting 61. Starting on the back nine, ZJ was a pedestrian 2 under for the day when he came to the par-5 18th hole. He sank a bunker shot there for eagle, then followed with two more birdies in his next three holes. Three straight pars cooled him off, but he finished with three straight birdies. Molder started on No. 1, and played the front in five under. He strung three more birdies together beginning at No. 12, but could add only one more circle, at the par-5 18th, the rest of the way.

Best of the rest: Chad Campbell shaved nine strokes off his first-round score, finishing with a 62 on Friday. Campbell was only 3 under on the front, but birdied five of his last seven holes.

Biggest disappointment: Shawn Stefani was just five shots off the lead after a first-round 64, and it's not like he played badly in Round 2. But an even-par round meant that he got steamrolled, plummeting 28 spots on the leaderboard.

Shot of the day: What can you do to follow a 59? How about making a hole-in-one in the next round? Thomas came ohsoclose to doing just that, hitting his tee shot to 5 inches on the par-3 seventh hole.

Quote of the day: "I played great. I really hit a lot of quality shots today. The three bogeys I made were just terrible." - Thomas

Main storyline heading into the weekend: All eyes are on Thomas, waiting to see just how low he can go. Another 64 would give him the PGA Tour's 54-hole record.