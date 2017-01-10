Golf Central Blog

Thompson maintains lead heading into Bahamas finale

By

Will Gray
January 10, 2017, 6:23 pm

Nicholas Thompson remained the only player under par when third-round play was suspended because of darkness at the wind-swept Bahamas Great Exuma Classic.

According to official scoring, Thompson played the first eight holes of his third round in even par, and at 2 under he holds a two-shot lead over Canadian Corey Conners. Thompson, the brother of LPGA star Lexi Thompson, is in search of his first Web.com Tour win since the 2007 HSBC New Zealand PGA Championship.

Conners was a runner-up at the 2014 U.S. Amateur, and he appeared an unlikely contender after an opening-round 79. But Conners rebounded with a 2-under 70, then played his first 12 holes in Round 3 in 5 under par. Kyle Thompson and Michael Gellerman trail Thompson by three shots, while opening-day leader Dan McCarthy sits one shot further back at 2 over.

High scores continued at Sandals Emerald Bay, where winds often exceeded 20 mph and the cut line fell at 11-over 155. That marked the highest 36-hole cut in the circuit's history, surpassing the record set at the 1991 South Texas Open.

This is the first of two Web.com Tour events held this month in the Bahamas which will begin on Sunday and conclude on Wednesday.

Nicholas Thompson, Web.com Tour

Gray, a staff writer, covers events and is the lead host on Golf Channel's podcast.

@WillGrayGC

