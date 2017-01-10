Toms: Ryder Cup captain window probably closed

HONOLULU – If Wednesday’s press conference unfolds the way various reports say it will, Jim Furyk will be named captain of the 2018 U.S. Ryder Cup team.

Furyk, who served as a vice captain last year at Hazeltine National and has been a part of every Ryder Cup since 1997, was a popular choice among players to lead the next team following last year’s event, but his appointment does seem to seal David Toms’ Ryder Cup fate.

A 13-time PGA Tour winner, including the 2001 PGA Championship, and three-time Ryder Cup player, Toms was long considered a potential future captain and he turned 50 last week, which is normally the window to lead a team.

But following the 2014 loss to Europe, the PGA of America overhauled the Ryder Cup process and created what has become a captain’s succession program, with potential candidates serving as vice captains first, like Furyk last year at Hazeltine National.

On Tuesday at the Sony Open, Toms conceded that his window to be a captain has closed, “Probably so,” he said.

“But I really don’t have a problem with it. It’s a big commitment and, at least where I am in my life right now with me starting another career, and everything that’s going on away from the golf course, it’s not just all about golf for me,” he said. “My kids, the ages they are and everything that is going on, I’m not saying I wouldn’t be a good captain and do everything that needed to be done, but I’m not sure I would want to go through that whole process.”

Toms said he’d allowed himself to envision possibly being a captain one day, but that he understands the changes made to the selection formula, which previously limited potential captains to a list of players who had won majors, particularly the PGA Championship, and were near the end of their Tour careers.

“It’s an honor to be a part of it, I’ve loved being a part of that team and being around it, but I think Jim Furyk will be a great captain. He’s well respected, he’d be a great pick,” Toms said. “I don’t have a problem not being a captain, I watch it, I support it and I pull for our team,” he said.