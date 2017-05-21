Golf Central Blog

'Tourist' Ko could lose No. 1 ranking

By

Randall Mell
May 21, 2017, 10:23 pm

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – Rolex world No. 1 Lydia Ko birdied the final hole Sunday at the Kingsmill Championship to secure a top-10 finish before she takes three weeks off to get ready for the summer’s run of big events.

Ko’s finish helped her extend her reign as world No. 1 to 83 consecutive weeks.

Ko is looking to recharge her batteries before returning to play the Meijer Classic June 15-18.

“I’m going to take some time off, maybe chill, and maybe see a little of Orlando,” Ko said. “I’ve lived there for four years, but I haven’t been able to travel around there and maybe be the tourist.”

First, Ko has a couple media day appearances to make. She’s the defending champion at the Marathon Classic in Toledo, Ohio, with media day on Monday. She will also appear at the U.S. Women’s Open media day at Trump National in Bedminster, N.J. on Wednesday.

With the time off, Ko will be vulnerable to losing her world No. 1 ranking. No. 2 So Yeon Ryu and No. 3 Ariya Jutanugarn will both be playing at the Volvik Championship this week, with Jutanugarn the defending champion. The trio was separated by .294 points going into the Kingsmill Championship.

 

Mell, a senior writer, is a 30-year veteran and covers the PGA and LPGA tours for Golf Channel.

@RandallMellGC
@RandallMellGC

