TPC Sawgrass: Notable changes to Stadium Course

A day after Jason Day won the 2016 Players Championship, work began on renovating the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass.

All 18 holes were tweaked, but the most notable changes occurred on Nos. 6, 7 and 12. All 18 greens were rebuilt with TifEagle Bermuda grass. Officials said the TifEagle will hold up better than the previous MiniVerde ultra-dwarf Bermuda grass during the heat of summer and the chill of winter.

A large live oak tree to the left of the No. 2 tee was lost in October 2016 due to Hurricane Matthew. Despite high winds and 14 inches of rain, it was the only hole that suffered permanent damage. The entire TPC Sawgrass property lost 372 trees.

Here's a look at some of the other significant changes to TPC Sawgrass:

With plenty of input from PGA Tour players, the practice area was expanded by 35 percent. It now includes an area to practice uneven lies, and there is a replica of the par-3 17th green (minus all the water). There are now two practice greens - one flat and one with undulations - and a building at the end of the practice area was converted to a player lounge.

A lake was added between the par-4 6th and the par-4 7th holes. The green at No. 6 was also modified closer to its original size in the front, and spectator mounds were added behind the tee and to the left of the green.

At No. 7, the hole was lengthened by nine yards - 442 yards to 451.

The biggest change can be seen at No. 12. The hole was shortened from 358 yards to 302 and now is a drivable par 4. The mounds along the left side were removed and replaced by a large fairway bunker and a pond left of the green. The fairway bunker on the right was converted to rough, and the green was completely redesigned with new bunkers right of the green.