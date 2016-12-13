Trio of LPGAers to join Champions-celeb event

The newly-revamped Diamond Resorts Invitational will have a co-ed flare next month as three LPGA players will tee it up alongside PGA Tour Champions stars and various celebrities.

After teaming with Bryson DeChambeau at the Franklin Templeton Shootout, Lexi Thompson has been confirmed for the event at Tranquilo Golf Club at Four Seasons Resort Orlando. Thompson will be joined by fellow major winner Brittany Lincicome as well as a third LPGA player yet to be announced.

"It's a huge honor to be invited to play in this event," Lincicome said. "To be able to play with a few of the senior tour players is going to be an incredible week. I'm so excited."

The 54-hole event, held Jan. 13-15, is one of two "challenge season" events on the PGA Tour Champions calendar along with last week's PNC Father-Son Challenge.

The tournament will feature 27 players from the over-50 circuit and three from the LPGA playing from the same tees as the 50 celebrities from sports, music and entertainment. Individual scores will be kept via modified Stableford scoring, with each pro grouped with a pair of celebrities each round.

Lincicome hopes that the growing trend of women playing alongside men could lead to the return of events like the co-ed JCPenney Classic, which was last contested in 1999.

"Oh my gosh, yes," she said. "I remember it being so much fun, always loved going out and watching the guys play with the girls and I would love to have an event like that come back. And this is it, this is our chance to get to play with the men, so I'm very excited."

The list of professionals already confirmed include John Daly, Lee Janzen, John Cook and Mark Calcavecchia, while the celebrity portion is already set to include Roger Clemens, Mark Mulder, Greg Maddux, Emmitt Smith, Mark Rypien and Alfonso Ribeiro among others.

All three rounds of the DIamond Resorts Invitational will be broadcast live on Golf Channel.