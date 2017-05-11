Golf Central Blog

Two swings cost Scott (70) four strokes

By

Rex Hoggard
May 11, 2017, 7:35 pm

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – Adam Scott was doing what Adam Scott does at TPC Sawgrass.

The Australian, who won The Players in 2004 and has missed the cut just three times in 15 starts at the PGA Tour’s marquee event, was 6 under par and leading after a birdie at the 15th hole when, essentially, two swings cost him four strokes.

At the par-3 17th hole, Scott’s wedge hit the bank short of the green and rolled back into the water - double bogey - and after his tee shot found the “worst lie [he] could imagine” right of the 18th fairway, he hit his next shot into the water for another double bogey.

The Players Championship: Articles, photos and videos

“Everyone in our group hit it over there [at No. 18], I ended up in a bad spot somehow,” said Scott, who finished with a 70 and is tied for 19th. “None of us hit any good shots and you got to get lucky and I didn't get lucky on 18.”

But it was his tee shot at the 17th that was still gnawing at Scott after his round.

“I'm only disappointed with my wedge shot into 17, that's the only one I would really like to have back,” he said. “Dump it further up in the green and hit it a bit more solid and it might have been a different story at 18.”

Article Tags: 

2017 The Players Championship, Adam Scott

Hoggard, a senior writer, covers the PGA Tour and appears on Golf Central and Morning Drive.

Read Bio |
@RexHoggardGC

