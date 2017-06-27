Golf Central Blog

Uresti disappointed by PGA pro criticism

June 27, 2017, 8:23 am

Omar Uresti said that he is bothered by the criticism he has received after the former PGA Tour player won the PGA Professional Championship.

“It is a little disappointing,” he told Golf Digest after defeating Dave McNabb, head pro at Applebrook Golf Club in Malvern, Pa., last week in Sunriver, Ore.

“At the same time, everybody has their own opinions. I totally understand where they’re coming from. It’s not the first time it’s gone on. I’ve always understood both sides of the story.”

Uresti made 356 career starts on Tour but never won. He is a lifetime member of the PGA of America, and the PGA allows former Tour players who are members to play in its premier event. Uresti, who has finished in the top 5 each of the past three years, said he talked to PGA president Paul Levy and relayed that the organization has no plans to change its policy.

“A lot of people don’t know what I do on the side,” Uresti said, according to the report. “Not that I’m a full-time shop guy. But I have some kids and juniors who I teach on the side. …

“I’ve been paying my dues to the PGA of America since 1993. During all those years I did play and travel, I played in hundreds of pro-ams. I gave lots of tips to these amateurs. One of the biggest things in the PGA of America is to promote the game. I’ve been promoting the game for as long as I can remember.” 

